Florida

Social media 'deplatforming' bill heads to Gov. DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had made this piece of legislation a top priority since early February.

Florida's legislature passed a bill that aims to crack down on big tech by prohibiting social media platforms from deplatforming political candidates.

In a 77-38 vote, the House passed SB 7072, which would hand out large fines to companies who kick public officials off their site. Social media platforms would have to pay $10,000 a day if a political candidate is deplatformed. That fine would skyrocket to $100,000 if it's a statewide candidate seeking public office. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had made this piece of legislation a top priority since early February after several companies de-platformed notable users and websites said to be spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories. 

It's now up to the governor to sign the bill into law.

