'One last time': Son of fallen officer salutes his father's patrol car

Sgt. Daniel Watts died from COVID-19 complications Sept. 1.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two days after his dad passed away, the youngest son of a fallen police officer wanted to stop by the station to pay respects to his father.

Eli Watts' mother told Jacksonville Beach Police that Eli wanted to go to the police station to see his dad's patrol car one last time, the department shared in a Facebook post.

"She said he was trying to be so brave, but you can see the heartbreak on his face," the post said.

Sgt. Daniel Watts died Sept. 1 following COVID-19 complications. He was 49 years old.

His patrol vehicle has been parked under the flag in front of Jacksonville Beach Police headquarters so community members can stop by and pay their respects in his honor. With his left hand in his pocket and a right hand salute, Eli Watts did just that.