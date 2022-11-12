Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

Multiple reports say the noise was heard around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.

SONIC BOOM: This video from East Orlando has audio of that #SonicBoom reported across Central Florida around 5:17AM ET. It's about 5 seconds in. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/K1GefOHc2u — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) November 12, 2022

U.S. Space Force confirmed that the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 successfully deorbited and landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility around the same time the mysterious noise was heard.

Last week, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center – the first time in more than 40 months.

The mission of this launch was to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, including the TETRA 1 microsatellite, the Kennedy Space Center said on its website.