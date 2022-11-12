Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.
Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
U.S. Space Force confirmed that the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 successfully deorbited and landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility around the same time the mysterious noise was heard.
Last week, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center – the first time in more than 40 months.
The mission of this launch was to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, including the TETRA 1 microsatellite, the Kennedy Space Center said on its website.
Eight minutes after the launch, the side boosters landed, marking the 150th and 151st recovery of orbital class rockets, SpaceX said.