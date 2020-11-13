Fireman's 'worst nightmare': South Florida firefighter's wife dies in house fire

'Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire,' a fellow firefighter wrote.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — One South Florida firefighter is mourning the loss of his wife after she died in a house fire Tuesday.

Firefighter Corey Logan was working at the fire station when he received a Ring notification on his phone, showing a neighbor banging on his front door, Christopher Morales wrote on a GoFundMe page. Morales is the organizer of the fundraiser and says he works with Logan.

According to Morales, Logan knew something was wrong immediately and he and Morales "hopped on the rig and headed to his house lights and sirens." On the way to the house, they were notified of a housefire at Logan's address. When they got to the house, it was the "worst case scenario," Morales explained.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the home and Logan's wife, Rose, was still inside, WSVN reported. She had multiple health issues, including Lupus, according to CBS Miami. Unfortunately, she passed away as a result of the fire, news outlets say.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the devastating news Wednesday. The department said in part, "we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences. At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss."

On behalf of the #MDFR family, we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences. At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) (@MiamiDadeFire) November 11, 2020

"Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire as well," Morales wrote on GoFundMe. "His whole world has been flipped upside down and he needs our help!"

Morales says Logan has been a firefighter for more than 20 years, most of them spent at Station 6. Morales described him as the "heart and soul" of the station.

