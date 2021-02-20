South Florida hotel issued warning after hosting Gov. DeSantis event with maskless attendees

During the event the governor pushed for state election reform focusing on mail-in ballots.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hotel in West Palm Beach violated its county's mask rules by hosting an event for Gov. Ron DeSantis where attendees were largely maskless, according to multiple local news outlets.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel was given a warning Friday afternoon by the county's COVID-19 Education Compliance Team, a county administrator told the paper. And, the county will investigate the incident by doing a physical inspection and a "review of publicly available photographs and video," the Post said.

A county spokesperson sent CBS12 News the following statement:

"Approximately 15 minutes before the Governor’s 10:00 am press event this morning at the Airport Hilton, we were informed that a large audience (approximately 100-150) was in attendance and numerous individuals were not wearing facial coverings or masks. We immediately dispatched a CECT representative to the event. We have spoken to Hilton management and will be following up with them and event organizers in accordance with our normal compliance procedures."

It should be noted that under the governor's current executive orders, individuals cannot be fined for refusing to wear a mask. The county, however, can fine a business for violating county mask mandates.

The county wrote in its warning to the hotel future violations could lead to a special hearing "where there may be imposed against you a fine of up to $15,000 per violation," according to The Palm Beach Post.

Gov. DeSantis spoke at the hotel Friday and proposed legislation aimed at strengthening election integrity.

In his proposed measures, DeSantis reflected on the November presidential election, saying that other states took several weeks or even months to count votes, while Florida had 99 percent of votes in by election night.

"Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country," DeSantis said.

However, the governor said we can't "rest on our laurels" and we need to stay ahead of the curve to ensure election integrity.

"By strengthening these election integrity protections, we will ensure that our elections remain secure and transparent and that Florida’s electoral process remains a blueprint for other states to follow,” the governor said in a release.

In response to the reports of people not wearing masks at the event, Hilton Palm Beach Hotel Management sent a statement to CBS12 News saying the hotel was aware of the event and says it is "in strong support of all federal, state and local guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We are disappointed in their apparent failure to comply with our mask regulations which are prominently displayed throughout the hotel," the statement continued. "Moving forward, we will continue to do our best to monitor and enforce these guidelines as long as they remain in place."

Palm Beach County has had a mask mandate in place since June 2020, according to The Palm Beach Post.