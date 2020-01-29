MIAMI — Police say they're are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home.

Miami-Dade police tweeted they are asking the public for help to find Ernesto Caballeiro and his newborn infant son.

Miami-Dade police say investigators believe the newborn infant is with his father, though they didn't immediately accuse the man in the slayings. Police were searching the southwestern Miami-Dade County neighborhood for Caballeiro and the baby.

Police didn't say how the women were killed or how they were related to the child. However, WFOR-TV reports they were found shot to death after a family member went to check on them and came across what was described as a gruesome scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

