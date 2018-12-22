When police arrive at a party or scene, it's expected that they're there to shut it down.

One video shows two uniformed officers approach a flash mob and do the unexpected in a video that has since gone viral.

The Aventura Police Department appears to start to shut the mob down with a wave of a hand.

Just as it seems like the mob is being disbanded completely, the officers surprise everyone - with some fancy coordinated dance moves!

Without breaking stride, the officers join the dancers for a solid 25 seconds before striking a pose.

What a way to spread joy during the Christmas season! Keep up the festive and sweet dance moves, officers!

