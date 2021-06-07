Police: Man shoots, kills 2 people, including teen; leaves 3 others injured before turning the gun on himself in South Florida

One of the people shot and killed was a 15-year-old.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Three people, including a 15-year-old, were found dead after a domestic shooting in South Florida, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers said three other people, including a child, were also shot and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter was also found dead. Officers say they believe the gunman shot himself.

The police department says the call for shots fired came in at about 1:40 a.m.

