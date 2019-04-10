BOCA RATON, Fla — A South Florida nature center is bringing attention to the need to keep oceans plastic-free by sharing a photo of a turtle that died after consuming 104 pieces of plastic.

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center posted the photo to their Facebook this week and it has already been shared more than 3,000 times.

In the photo, you can see the tiny pieces of plastic lined up next to the turtle, which could fit in the palm of your hand.

According to the nature center's Facebook post, it is currently washback season and "weak, tiny turtles are washing up along the coastline needing our help."

One hundred percent of their washbacks that did not survive were those that had plastic in their intestines.

"This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic-free," the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center said.

