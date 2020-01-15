A baby bald eagle on a popular Florida eagle cam has died.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which lets viewers watch bald eagle pair Harriet and M15, confirmed the sad news Wednesday morning -- eaglet E14 had died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of our precious E14. Rest In Peace little one," the message read on the website.

The post did not say how the eaglet died. The eagle cam said E14 was observed bleeding.

In a Facebook post, the eagle cam said it reached out to wildlife authorities. The camera has since moved off the nest and now shows the eagle pair perched on a nearby tree branch.

The eagle cam has operated for the past eight years as Harriet and M15 have made their nests, laid eggs and raised eaglets. The camera is about 60 feet up in a tree in Fort Myers.

