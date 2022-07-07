x
Florida

SpaceX set to launch 53 satellites from Cape Canaveral

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. ET on Friday.
Credit: AP
FILE - a SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX, the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior, according to media reports Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch 53 Satellites into orbit on Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry the rockets into low-Earth orbit around 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the Space X website. 

The launch depends on the weather. According to SpaceX's Twitter, there is a 50% chance of liftoff. A backup opportunity is set for Saturday if take-off does not happen Friday. 

SpaceX conducted its 50th launch of Starlink satellites on July 7. The 53 satellites were launched for the purpose of providing internet service in remote areas

The company's Falcon 9 rocket was also used for this mission. 

Florida Today reported that the satellites' final destination will be about 350 miles above Earth's surface and will settle among 2,500 other Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX. It landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship located in the Atlantic Ocean after falling back to Earth.

    

