SpaceX set to launch 53 satellites from Cape Canaveral

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. ET on Friday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch 53 Satellites into orbit on Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry the rockets into low-Earth orbit around 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the Space X website.

Targeting Friday, August 19 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida. Teams are keeping an eye on weather, which is currently 50% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/R2EbNzbkrU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 18, 2022

The launch depends on the weather. According to SpaceX's Twitter, there is a 50% chance of liftoff. A backup opportunity is set for Saturday if take-off does not happen Friday.

SpaceX conducted its 50th launch of Starlink satellites on July 7. The 53 satellites were launched for the purpose of providing internet service in remote areas

The company's Falcon 9 rocket was also used for this mission.