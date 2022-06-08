Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch from Cape Canaveral at 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the NILESAT-301, geostationary communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center.
The two-hour and twenty-nine-minute window opens at 5:04 p.m.
A backup launch opportunity is available on Thursday, June 9 with the same window.
The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, and two Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
A live webcast of this mission will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.
