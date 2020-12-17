SpaceX plans final launch of year Thursday morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is hoping for a green light Thursday morning for its 31st and final launch of 2020.
The company is launching a secret satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office Thursday morning.
The company has a three-hour launch window starting at 9 a.m. from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
As of Wednesday night, SpaceX said the weather was 70% favorable. The U.S. Space Force says the biggest concerns for launch are liftoff winds or thick clouds. If either of those force a scrub today, there is a backup window tomorrow morning.
The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week! On December 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday.
- 'Blessed that no one was hurt': Clean up continues after severe weather rocks Polk County neighborhood
- Pinellas Park police: At least 25 buildings damaged by tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- NFL looking to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV
- More than $411 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded by the Coast Guard in South Florida
- Florida will stay open, Gov. DeSantis says, as White House panel urges strict COVID-19 measures
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter