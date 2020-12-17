SpaceX plans final launch of year Thursday morning

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a secret satellite.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is hoping for a green light Thursday morning for its 31st and final launch of 2020.

The company is launching a secret satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office Thursday morning.

The company has a three-hour launch window starting at 9 a.m. from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Targeting Thursday, December 17 for Falcon 9 launch of NROL-108 for @NatReconOfc. The three-hour launch window opens at 9:00 a.m. EST, and weather is 70% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/DiHn8DMfiU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2020

As of Wednesday night, SpaceX said the weather was 70% favorable. The U.S. Space Force says the biggest concerns for launch are liftoff winds or thick clouds. If either of those force a scrub today, there is a backup window tomorrow morning.

The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week! On December 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday.

