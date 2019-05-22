JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Forest Service gave an update about the status of the Yellow Bluff Fire in North Jacksonville on Saturday.

In a tweet, they said that 608.7 acres have burned so far and that the fire is about 55 percent contained. They also said that specialized marsh equipment will be helping establish fire lines along the northern marsh edge on Saturday.

The fire reportedly started off of US-17 and Yellow Bluff Road on Wednesday. At the time, the fire was about 100 acres and 40 percent contained, but gusty winds dropped it back to 25 percent containment Wednesday night.

Nassau County Emergency Management announced on Facebook that it will likely be weeks before it is 100 percent contained "since there is no rain in forecast for a week or more."

"It is expanding more to the north, where they can't get fire lines cut," the Facebook post said.

Nassau EM also said there's no estimate on when the smoke will clear in the area.

At this time, there are no threats to homes or structures.

Mike Work, the operations administrator with FFS, said this wildfire is a tricky one and that it is "growing fast."

"The difficulties are definitely the terrain, the marsh, the swamplands and it's butting up against I-95," Work said.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Nassau County Emergency Management.

The fire is expected to burn for a couple of more days, likely putting a damper on Memorial Day plans.

"This smoke will probably last between seven to 10 days," Work said.

Crews will continue monitoring the situation 24/7 until the FFS or the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department deems it safe.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog/smoke type conditions, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warns residents in this area to drive with caution.

Meanwhile, a brush fire in North Jacksonville near Main Street and Yellow Bluff Road is 100 percent contained and isn't threatening any structures.