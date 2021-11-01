Sports betting is up and running in Florida as Hard Rock launches sportsbook app

The app is part of the gaming compact signed between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

FLORIDA, USA — Floridians are officially able to bet on sports.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook app went live on Monday, allowing people across the state to legally place bets on various sporting events.

The app is part of the gaming compact signed between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The agreement, which was signed in May and approved by the legislature in August, allows the tribe to exclusively offer online sports betting in the state.

On top of allowing sports betting, the compact also allows the tribe to open three additional facilities on its Hollywood Reservation. In exchange for the compact, the state gets a guarantee of $2.5 billion over the next five years and $6 billion by the year 2030.

However, the agreement has been met with several legal challenges.

One lawsuit challenges the law by arguing compacts should only be allowed on Seminole Tribe lands. The lawsuit also argues the sports betting law violates the state's own constitution.

It alleges the law violates Amendment 3 of the state constitution, which voters passed in 2018, and it gives Floridians the right to vote on issues related to gambling that occurs off tribal land.