Fort Lauderdale braces for spring break crowds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Law enforcement is bracing for large spring break crowds to soon begin to flood South Florida.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, held a news conference Friday explaining how they planned to keep the crowds safe.

"We absolutely expect at least double, if not triple, what we saw last year as far as attendance," Fort Lauderdale Police Major Bill Schultz said.

Among the rules and regulations Schultz went over were no underage drinks, no fake IDs, no open containers of alcohol on Fort Lauderdale Beach, no tents and no amplified or live music.

With an increased police presence, Schultz also mention that Fort Lauderdale would also be relying on its Bar Watch program.

NBC Miami reported that the program trains employees of bars and other businesses to look out for people in distress and to stop potential sexual assault.

A new program will also see volunteers set up at tents at the beach and downtown to assist people who are inebriated, have medical issues, have lost their friends, are not familiar with the area, or even have a dead cellphone battery.