ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Mike Hiers had a larger than life personality and always looked out for other people, former colleagues said.

The retired St. Johns County Fire Rescue lieutenant died Tuesday evening after a battle with cancer, the county announced on Facebook.

Fire rescue said Hiers spent 22 years with the county, starting in December 1993 and retiring in April 2015. He was among 48 paramedics who cross-trained with firefighters in 1997, leading to what fire rescue is today in St. Johns County.

Hiers also achieved his state certification as a hazardous materials technician.

"More so than that, Lt. Hiers was known for his larger than life personality, his smile and for the way he always took care of people," fire rescue wrote. "He loved his family, his profession and the community he served.

"Lt. Hiers was a valued member of St. Johns County Fire Rescue and his legacy will serve as an example for many who follow in his footsteps."

