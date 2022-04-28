"SJCFR is deeply saddened and has extended the Department's heartfelt condolences to his family," the agency said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue is mourning one of their own this week.

SJFR posted on Twitter that Engineer Garrett A. Opper died unexpectedly Wednesday at his home.

"SJCFR is deeply saddened and has extended the Department's heartfelt condolences to his family," the agency said.

Engineer Opper began his career with St. Johns County Fire Rescue in 2016, and in October 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Engineer and assigned to Station 1.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says it will release further information related to Engineer Opper's funeral services as soon as they become available.