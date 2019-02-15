ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s officially “Ray Charles Day” in St. Petersburg.

The city aims to celebrate the artist’s legacy and local ties with a night of musical tributes to the legendary blues singer.

The first song Charles ever recorded was called “The St. Pete Florida Blues,” and was inspired by his time in the Tampa Bay area.



Charles spent much of his childhood in Greenville, Fla., but frequented the Tampa Bay area. He performed at the historic Manhattan Casino in St. Petersburg, which hosted black performers during the days of segregation. He also performed at the Bayfront Center and Campbell Park.

