DOJ: 2 police officers, others charged with trafficking 300 kilos of cocaine into Miami

One man accused by prosecutors is from St. Petersburg.

MIAMI — Prosecutors say they've charged six people for trafficking more than 300 kilograms cocaine from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Miami.

Two are reportedly police officers with the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department. And, according to a news release, one man charged lives in the Tampa Bay area.

The release says Teshawn Adams, a U.S. Virgin Islands police officer, agreed to transport cocaine from the Virgin Islands to South Florida in exchange for money. Prosecutors allege he and fellow officer Shakim Mike arranged a private flight in order to transport the drugs.

Prosecutors say Adams and Mike, along with two other accused individuals, Roystin David and Maleek Leonard, boarded a jet on July 12 from the Virgin Islands with more than 300 kilograms of cocaine packed in travel bags.

According to the news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the cocaine during a security check.

Tevon Adams, Teshawn's twin brother, and Anthon Berkeley were allegedly waiting to pick up the other men and cocaine from the airport for transport in other areas of Florida, according to prosecutors. The release says Tevon Adams lives in St. Petersburg.