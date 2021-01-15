x
St. Pete man sued for not paying up after betting on Trump

He reportedly offered to pay $100 if Biden won.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court.

A Trump supporter named Sean Hynes in St. Petersburg reached out to Jeffrey Costa, a Biden supporter from Atlanta to make the bet on Facebook Messenger.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hynes offered to pay $100 if Biden won. 

But the newspaper reports that Hynes refused to acknowledge the election results, even after every court challenge was rejected and the Electoral College confirmed the Democrat's victory.

So Costa is suing.

He says that “if you’re going to live in a post-fact world, there are consequences to that.” 

