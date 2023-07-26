St. Pete woman missing after boat fire in Florida Keys

The woman was on board a 70-foot Viking yacht with two men, ages 58 and 21, when the fire began, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KEY WEST, Fla. — A 51-year-old St. Petersburg woman is missing after a boat fire early Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was on board a yacht with two men, ages 58 and 21, when the fire began around 12:10 a.m. at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island, deputies wrote on their Facebook page.

When fire crews arrived at the scene the boat was fully engulfed in flames, deputies said. It took three hours for crews to extinguish the fire.

The 70-foot Viking yacht was completely destroyed and the two men were airlifted to a Miami hospital, but the woman was not found, authorities said. Another family of four also on the boat escaped uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman following a boat fire at approximately 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Peary... Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Deputies said the St. Pete family was in the Keys for the lobster mini-season.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and TowBoat U.S. crews are assisting in the search for the woman while negotiating hazardous conditions where the vessel sank in the marina.