'It's not enough, but we send our prayers to them,' Stand with Parkland CEO says

Tony Montalto, President and CEO of Stand with Parkland, is the father of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

PARKLAND, Fla. — After an active shooting occurred in an elementary school in Texas, the President and CEO of Stand with Parkland Tony Montalto released a statement regarding the incident.

"Tragic news coming out of Uvalde, Texas with reports of another school shooting," he said. "We know the devastation felt by the families which have been torn apart today as their children and loved ones were murdered at school today. It is not enough, but we send our prayers to them."

At least 18 children have died, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez. A teacher was also killed, he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he believed the shooter died after being shot by a responding officer.

Montalto is the father of Gina Montalto, a 17-year-old girl who was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.