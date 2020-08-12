State leaders speak out after former DOH employee's home is raided

Sen. Shevrin Jones wants an investigation into the raid at the home of Rebekah Jones.

The former data manager for the Florida Department of Health and designer of the state's COVID-19 dashboard spoke out last night after a warrant was served at her home in Tallahassee.

Authorities say the raid was conducted after she used a state messaging system that she was not authorized to access.

Some state lawmakers are now calling for their own investigation into what exactly happened.

“It was definitely shocking to me,” Sen. Shevrin Jones said after seeing the video of the raid at the home of Rebekah Jones.

Sen. Jones is not the only lawmaker with questions after seeing the video that Rebekah Jones posted on Twitter after police raided her house.

From Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried to U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, many are looking for an explanation that led to the intense moments captured on video inside Jones' home.

"I believe that this could have been done differently. I believe that maybe the governor, he should question FDLE," Sen. Jones said.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents knocked and called Rebekah Jones and she refused to come to the door for 20 minutes. The statement also says she hung up on them and that agents followed normal protocols and at no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home.

Full statement from FDLE:

"Our investigation began last month following a complaint by Florida Department of Health that a person illegally hacked into their emergency alert system," the statement reads, in part. "As part of our investigation, FDLE agents served a search warrant this morning at the Centerville Court residence where Ms. Jones lives after determining the home was the location that the unauthorized message was sent from.



Agents knocked and called Ms. Jones both announcing the search warrant and encouraging her to cooperate. Ms. Jones refused to come to to the door for 20 minutes and hung-up on agents.

After several attempts, Ms. Jones allowed agents inside. Agents entered the home in accordance with normal protocols and seized several devices that will be forensically analyzed. At no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home. Any evidence will be referred to the State Attorney for prosecution as appropriate."

"The first thing I thought was insane. What did she do that warranted that type of reaction to them going to the home in that manner,” Sen. Jones said.

Rebekah Jones Search Warrant FDLE Discover everything Scribd has to offer, including books and audiobooks from major publishers.

10 investigates obtained the search warrant, which states, "on November 10th an unidentified subject gained access to a multiuser account group and sent a group text that said it’s time to speak up before another 17,000 are dead. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late."

It goes onto say that an investigation revealed the IP address came from Rebekah Jones. She once had access to the group but as a former employee, she is no longer authorized to use the account.

Jeremy Rasmussen with ABAcode Cybersecurity says what needs to be investigated is the system the state is using.

"They were using a shared log on -- that’s system accountability," he said.

The affidavit states that all users assigned to the state emergency planning group all share the same username and password.

"If the state didn’t have a system in place -- single sign-on with multi-factor authentication -- then they are lacking in their security. They need a full security review of the system,” Rasmussen said.

Sen. Jones says he is calling for an independent investigation to look into the system as a whole.

"It's the system that we're looking at right now. And we're finding out that there is a lie, there's lies in the Department of Health when it comes to numbers... the 21 million people in the state of Florida, they deserve to know. Looking at (Rebekah) Jones being looked at as some type of criminal. Criminal is what the state of Florida has done over the past 10 months, and how we have handled this. That's what's criminal,” Sen. Jones said.

10 investigates reached out to the FDLE asking why guns were drawn and to find out what their protocol is in situations like this. We also reached out to the Florida Department of Health to find out more about the initial complaint. Neither agency has responded to those requests.

What other people are reading right now:

