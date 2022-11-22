Steamer trunk from 1930s labeled 'NEVERBREAK' mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach

A national park said that its team investigated the strange box and they believe it's a one-of-a-kind surprise.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The image of the steamer trunk above is not the one that was found.

More than a week after Hurricane Nicole's impact along Florida's shoreline, a steamer trunk that's almost 100 years old washed ashore on a beach in the state.

The Fort Matanzas National Monument said on its Facebook page that its team investigated the strange box and they believe it's a one-of-a-kind surprise.

"While nothing of interest was found within this trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history," the national park in St. Augustine wrote in its post. "What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called 'Neverbreak Trunks.'"

The park also says that the century-old steamer trunk was manufactured by L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.

The trunk went viral last week when a person posted pictures of it on Instagram, CBS News reports.