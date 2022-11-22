Steamer trunk from 1930s labeled 'NEVERBREAK' mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The image of the steamer trunk above is not the one that was found.
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole's impact along Florida's shoreline, a steamer trunk that's almost 100 years old washed ashore on a beach in the state.
The Fort Matanzas National Monument said on its Facebook page that its team investigated the strange box and they believe it's a one-of-a-kind surprise.
"While nothing of interest was found within this trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history," the national park in St. Augustine wrote in its post. "What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called 'Neverbreak Trunks.'"
The park also says that the century-old steamer trunk was manufactured by L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.
The trunk went viral last week when a person posted pictures of it on Instagram, CBS News reports.
Fort Matanzas National Monument has not yet said if the trunk showed up at the beach as debris from the storm, but the location of the park is more than 50 miles from a beachfront community that was heavily impacted by the hurricane, CBS News says.