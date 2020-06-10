Florida woman disappears without a trace, surveillance video from a Walmart could be last time she was seen

A 50-year-old Florida woman hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 25, and investigators hope video of her from inside a Walmart can help them find her.

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A Florida woman's family is asking for help looking for her after she disappeared without a trace last week.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, from Belle Isle, hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday, Sept. 25, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Her champagne colored 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida tag Y50XUR is also missing, deputies said.

A video from a Walmart on South Goldenrod Road in Belle Isle is the last time she was reported being seen. A post on her Facebook that says it was written by her husband Scott says the only other trace of her is from an ATM withdrawal at the Hoffner and Goldenrod Bank of America for $20. The post said that transaction happened at 1:53 p.m. on the day she went missing.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that will assist in solving this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-TIPS (8477).

