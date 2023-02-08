Steube shares photo of man who helped him after 25-foot fall

The congressman fell from a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property, a spokesperson said from his official Twitter account back on Jan. 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Florida Congressman Greg Steube shared a photo on Twitter of the man who helped him after he fell 25 feet from his house and his personal invitee to the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"Darrell Woodie, my 911 caller and good friend, is at the US Capitol for #SOTU," Steube wrote in a caption. "Woodie represents Florida's Suncoast well."

Darrell Woodie, my 911 caller and good friend, is at the US Capitol for #SOTU.



Woodie represents Florida’s Suncoast well! pic.twitter.com/ulUoGt8pzD — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 8, 2023

Steube announced back in late January, Woodie would be attending the State of the Union as his official guest.

"Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing my accident and is the epitome of a Good Samaritan," Steube said on Twitter in January.

While I will still be in Sarasota recovering from my injuries, it is my privilege to share that Mr. Darrell Woodie will be attending next week’s State of the Union as my official guest!



Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing my accident and is the epitome of a Good Samaritan! pic.twitter.com/497EHapKlO — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 30, 2023