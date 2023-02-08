Steube shares photo of man who helped him after 25-foot fall

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Florida Congressman Greg Steube shared a photo on Twitter of the man who helped him after he fell 25 feet from his house and his personal invitee to the State of the Union address Tuesday night.
"Darrell Woodie, my 911 caller and good friend, is at the US Capitol for #SOTU," Steube wrote in a caption. "Woodie represents Florida's Suncoast well."
Steube announced back in late January, Woodie would be attending the State of the Union as his official guest.
"Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing my accident and is the epitome of a Good Samaritan," Steube said on Twitter in January.
Steube fell from a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property, a spokesperson said from his official Twitter account back on Jan. 19. He spent the night in ICU but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.