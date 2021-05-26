Police: 4 arrested, 2 wanted for stealing more than $740K from churches across Florida, United States

Authorities say more than 1,500 checks were stolen from 636 churches, which included 355 Florida churches.

FLORIDA, USA — Four men are behind bars and two other people are still on the run from law enforcement after authorities say they stole donations from hundreds of churches across the country, including Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ionut Raducan, 33, Marius Dumitru, 27, Marius Dumitru, 34, and Panait Dumitru, 32, were all arrested and booked into Orange County Jail. Two other people---Catalin Trandafir, 45, and Simona Trandafir, 39---are still wanted by authorities.

The group was from Romania but operated out of Orlando, according to FDLE. Investigators say they would travel throughout Florida and the United States, stealing donation checks from church mailboxes. As many as 85 churches would be robbed in a day.

Authorities say the investigation into the stolen church money began in December 2020, when Cape Coral officers reported 24 churches had been robbed throughout Lee County.

Investigators discovered that the group would use different aliases to deposit the stolen checks into several bank accounts. They say the group would then withdraw the money as soon as it was deposited so that the banks would not notice the discrepancy.

The stolen money would be used to buy cars, food and clothes, but authorities say it would also frequently be wired to Romania. FDLE says more than 1,500 checks were stolen from 636 churches, which included 355 Florida churches.

More than $740,000 was stolen, according to FDLE. The men who were arrested face racketeering charges as well as grand theft.