People asked to stop visiting Southwest Florida eagles nest while they try to fly away

Instead of being at a close distance to see the birds, people are asked to look at the eagles through the live Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you're in the Southwest Florida area and want to get an up-close look at some eagles — don't.

That's what officials from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said via Twitter because doing so can scare the birds away.

"During this sensitive time; please do not visit the nest area and stay off the driveway," the organization said in a tweet. "Having so many people in the area can spook or deter the eagles from their normal behaviors causing undue stress and harm."

In the picture posted with the tweet, several people are seen standing on the sidewalk with their cameras and phones next to the tree where the eagle and its nest are located.

Instead of being at a close distance to the birds, people are asked to look at the eagles through the live Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which is available 24 hours and seven days a week with four different camera angles at your disposal.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, people are recommended to keep at least a 66 feet distance between themselves and eagles.

The FWC says for those who do not live in the Southwest Florida area but come across an eagle's nest should check if it has been documented by the wildlife officials. If the nest is new or undocumented, people can report it.