2 people struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach

Both people are alive, though one is said to be in critical condition.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured by separate lightning strikes during a Tuesday afternoon storm in New Smyrna Beach, city officials said.

One person was working outside at an AutoZone store when they were hit by an “indirect” lightning strike, WFTV reports, citing fire officials. That person was taken to the hospital where they are said to be alert.

The second person was a man doing landscaping work with a coworker around 4 p.m. in a neighborhood, according to reports.

Neighbor Mary Buluta told WKMG that the two men got her attention during the storm to point out a palm tree in her backyard that had caught fire after getting struck by lightning.

Moments later, she told the news station, one of the men was hit by lightning and fell to the ground.

That's when another neighbor, Edward Williams, reportedly ran over to help.

"When I found him, the back of his head was singed and when I rolled him over, his pants were gone," he told WESH. "They were shredded burnt off him."

Williams performed CPR until fire officials arrived, according to the news station. The worker is said to be in critical condition at the hospital.

New Smyrna Beach city officials shared some lightning safety tips on Wednesday following the two lightning strikes:

Seek shelter in a sturdy building or car

Pay attention to weather alerts and warnings

Avoid driving through flooded roadways