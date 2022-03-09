Study: Florida's 76K ponds release more carbon than they store

A lot of the chemical element escapes into the atmosphere from the ponds.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When looking at the multiple ponds in the Sunshine State, people may never think of how many there actually are.

Don't worry, we have the answer to the question everyone is now thinking — Florida has 76,000 ponds, according to a study from the University of Florida.

Something interesting about these bodies of water is the plentiful amount of carbon that is stored inside of them.

A lot of the chemical element escapes into the atmosphere from the ponds. This happens so much that it's at the point of losing more carbon than storing it, the study explains.

“That finding means some ponds are doing us an ecosystem ‘disservice,’” Mary Lusk, a UF/IFAS assistant professor of soil and water sciences, said in a statement, in part. “Globally, we expect that as urbanization continues, there will be more and more of these small man-made ponds in urban landscapes.”

So what's the point of this research? Lusk says it will "inform scientists' attempts to estimate how much carbon is entering the atmosphere from these ponds on a regional basis."

“Then, once people start to understand that better, we hope they will take stormwater ponds into account for policies related to carbon control,” she said in the study.

“Stormwater ponds are everywhere in Florida. But they are understudied in terms of how they are impacting local ecosystems. Because they are man-made parts of the landscape, they sort of get overlooked, and people might assume they’re not very important ecologically.”

Here's how the research all started:

Audrey Geockner, a graduate student, wanted to study carbon in ponds for her master's thesis at GCREC.

“When I learned that I had the chance to work in stormwater ponds, similar to what I had grown up in around in my neighborhood, I immediately asked myself, well what about these little urban ponds? How do they compare to other aquatic ecosystems?” asked Goeckner.

“Turns out that despite their small size, they can rapidly store and process carbon, which adds up when you consider how many of them exist in developed landscapes and how many continue to be built.”

She designed a way to measure the amount of carbon actually leaving the ponds, the study explains. Even with focusing on ponds in Manatee County, her research findings can be connected to pond carbon emissions around the world.

The research process took a bit of time with Geockner having to take two canoes attached to each other into the ponds and collect muck from the bottom of the water.

She would then reportedly measure the depth of muck above a sandy layer of sediments, which showed when the pond was formed and the amount of organic carbon stored in it.

This was the way Geockner found the amount of carbon that was buried in the ponds.

Another technique used to find the quantity of the gases that escape from the ponds each year was using a chamber to measure from the surface of the ponds. She modified a chamber normally used to measure greenhouse gases from soil to further her research.

"[Geockner] found the quantity of these gases that escapes from the ponds each year, and then compared carbon stored in the pond muck vs. carbon lost via gaseous loss," the study explains. "As a result, scientists now know that ponds give off more carbon than they store and that the amount lost changes over the lifetime of a pond."

Lusk explains as Florida continues to grow and become more urbanized, new stormwater ponds will be not as good at storing carbon as older ones.

“Our results suggest that when they’re new, they emit large proportions of carbon from the landscape and potentially increase storage over time,” Lusk said in a statement. “This means the older ponds are doing less of an ecosystem disservice to us than the younger ponds.