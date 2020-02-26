SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida detention deputy is learning what it’s like on the other side of the bars as the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one of their own.

Now former deputy Andrew Wills was arrested and charged with two counts of distributing child pornography. According to a news release, the 27-year-old uploaded a picture of a girl to the social media gaming site Discord.

Investigators got a search warrant on Feb. 11, seized Wills’ devices from his home in Wildwood, Florida, and ultimately linked him to the original image, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says he was placed on leave and then fired. Wills’ bond was set at $4,000.

Discord has a guide for parents to help them protect their children from "bad people or inappropriate content."

