2 teens found dead in apparent double homicide in Sumter County

The sheriff's office said the deaths do not appear to be random, and an investigation is ongoing.

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Two teens were found dead Wednesday morning in a largely rural area of Sumter County, according to its sheriff's office.

Someone called the county's call center just after 5 a.m. Wednesday about seeing two people who had been killed in the area of County Road 219, the agency said in a news release.

They since have been identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson and 16-year-old Preston Wayne Nixon.

The sheriff's office did not immediately provide a cause of death but noted the double homicide doesn't appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-793-2621. People also can anonymously send tips to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.