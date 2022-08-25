SunPass users get monthly discount starting Sept. 1

Drivers can get up to 25% of their tolls credited back to their SunPass accounts every month on certain toll roads across the state.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attention all SunPass users! In just a few days, you could be saving money every time you go through certain tolls across the state after a minimum number of trips.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the SunPass Savings Program, which will credit drivers up to 25% of their tolls back to them every month for the next six months.

The program takes effect Sept. 1 and drivers will start seeing that discount applied to their account in October, DeSantis said.

Drivers who take 40 trips along toll roads per month will get a 20% credit applied to their accounts; those who make 80 trips a month will receive 25% credit. DeSantis said you don't have to do anything to get the discount, just make sure your SunPass account is in good standing.

He explained that this program won't apply to every toll road in Florida. That's because different authorities manage different toll roads across the state, particularly in South Florida closer to the Miami-Dade area. However, as governor, he says he does have authority over certain roads, including those operated by the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Turnpike Authority, so those are the ones getting that discount now.

So which toll roads are eligible in the Tampa Bay area for SunPass users? Take a look:

I-4 Connector

Pinellas Bayway

Polk Parkway

Selmon Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Veterans Expressway

For other toll roads included across the state, click here to see the full map.

"This is small but important savings," DeSantis said Thursday during his announcement in Orlando.