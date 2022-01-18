Investigation reportedly still underway 2 months after video showed cop grab colleague's neck

He's still on desk duty, according to local media outlets.

SUNRISE, Fla. — A Florida police sergeant is being investigated after body cam video appeared to show him putting his hand around the throat of another officer.

It happened back on Nov. 19, 2021. But, the video has just recently made headlines.

NBC Miami says Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease is now at the center of an internal affairs probe and has been relieved of supervisor responsibilities in the meantime.

Video appears to show Pullease grabbing his colleague by the neck and pushing her backward after the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says she tried to deescalate a confrontation he was having with a handcuffed suspect who was already in the back of a police cruiser. Pullease had reportedly pointed pepper spray at the man in the backseat.

In an interview with WSVN, Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa called Pullease's behavior "disgusting." The police union, however, told the city manager and commissioners that it felt Chief Rosa had mishandled the internal affairs investigation by releasing details too early.

“We support the sergeant receiving a fair investigative process and await an unbiased and objective conclusion," Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 80 President Steven Negron wrote in a Jan. 17 letter that was obtained by the Sun-Sentinel. "However, we do not support Chief Rosa’s bias, prejudicial and unprofessional behavior."

For some, however, the investigation isn't moving fast enough. Two months after the neck-grabbing, Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes tells WPLG he can't understand why Pullease hasn't been disciplined for grabbing a colleague's neck.

“If you or I or anyone would engage in that type of conduct, the officers that observe that conduct would have arrested us right there on-site immediately, and this officer gets to sit at a desk while they investigate,” Weekes told WPLG.

According to the news outlet, Pullease had been with the police force for 21 years. The other officer had been working there for a little more than two years, WPLG said.