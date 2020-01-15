OSAKA, Japan — Racing through the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and hitting Question Blocks for coins will soon be things you can do in real life.

Super Nintendo World, first announced five years ago, is set to open this summer at Universal Studios Japan. The land is also set to open in the future in Orlando, Hollywood and Singapore.

With Super Nintendo World, Universal promises to "blend the physical world with the world of the video game."

Details of the land have been kept under wraps for a while, but Universal and Nintendo executives on Tuesday made some exciting announcements. Not only will the land be themed after popular Nintendo games, the park also promises interactive elements that turn guests into players.

Guests will use a Power Up Band paired with the Universal app to venture "inside" the game. The pair "will allow them to have interactive experiences, making use of their arms, hands and entire bodies as they explore the new area," a news release said.

So, yes, you'll get to play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Daisy, Toad and Yoshi as you collect coins and battle other guests around the park.

“Think of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as a life-size, living video game where you become one of the characters. You’re not just playing the game; you’re living the game, you’re living the adventure," Thierry Coup, Senior VP and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative, said in a release.

"Nintendo’s most iconic locations and experiences will be brought to life, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle, an incredible Mario Kart ride, Bowser’s Castle – and more."

No further details on rides have been revealed, but USJ said there will be a realistic Mario Kart attraction and one that lets you ride Yoshi.

Universal also launched a website for the land and shared a promotional video set to a new song from Charli XCX and Galantis.

