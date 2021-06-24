How to check on family from the Surfside high-rise collapse

So far, authorities say at least 35 people have been rescued.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A reunification center has been opened for families looking to get in touch with loved ones after a Miami-area high-rise condo building partially collapsed Thursday morning.

A massive rescue response has been underway at the 12-story Champlain Towers since 1:30 a.m. when Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 55 of the 136 condo units collapsed.

Emergency crews report at least 35 people have been rescued from the collapse site with two people being pulled from the rubble. Rescue crews are still working to "tunnel in" and locate additional survivors.

If you haven't been able to contact someone who lived in the building or the surrounding area, Miami-Dade County has set up several resources to assist in your search.

Family Assistance Center

The center located at the Surfside Recreational Center at 9301 Collins Ave. is open to those who have been unable to locate relatives who live in the high-rise.

Report a Missing Person

If you are concerned that someone you know is missing in the collapse, there is a form you can fill out online or call 305-614-1819.

Wellness Check Form

Anyone who lives inside the Champlain Towers is asked to complete this form in an effort to help first responders account for all the building's tenants.