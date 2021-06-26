x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Police identify 4 dead in Surfside condo collapse

The death toll was raised to 5 on Saturday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — South Florida police have identified 4 of the 5 people who were killed during the partial collapse of a Surfside condo.

Miami-Dade Police say the people include:

  • Stacie Dawn Fang - 54 years old
  • Antonio Lozano - 83 years old
  • Gladys Lozano - 79 years old
  • Manuel LaFont - 54 years old 

RELATED: Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018

On Saturday, rescue crews found another body in the rubble of the collapsed 12-story condominium tower, raising the death toll to five as they raced to recover any survivors while fighting backfire and smoke deep inside the concrete and metal remains.

RELATED: Authorities: Number of dead in Surfside condo collapse rises to 5; 156 unaccounted for

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the heightened toll at an evening news briefing, saying the identification of three bodies had dropped the number of unaccounted for down to 156. She said crews also discovered other unspecified human remains.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter