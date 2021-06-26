Police identify 4 dead in Surfside condo collapse

The death toll was raised to 5 on Saturday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — South Florida police have identified 4 of the 5 people who were killed during the partial collapse of a Surfside condo.

Miami-Dade Police say the people include:

Stacie Dawn Fang - 54 years old

Antonio Lozano - 83 years old

Gladys Lozano - 79 years old

Manuel LaFont - 54 years old

On Saturday, rescue crews found another body in the rubble of the collapsed 12-story condominium tower, raising the death toll to five as they raced to recover any survivors while fighting backfire and smoke deep inside the concrete and metal remains.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the heightened toll at an evening news briefing, saying the identification of three bodies had dropped the number of unaccounted for down to 156. She said crews also discovered other unspecified human remains.

#UPDATE 26: We have identified four victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/64dPUJMPw4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 27, 2021