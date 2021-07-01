Police identify sisters among 18 dead in Surfside condo collapse

The girls were sisters, ages four and 10. Their parents were also found dead.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Two young sisters found dead in the Surfside condo collapse were identified by Miami-Dade Police.

The two girls, 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara were found and identified Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“Any loss of life, especially, given the unexpected, unprecedented nature of this event, is a tragedy, but the loss of our children is too great to bear,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday.

Their mother, 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez, was also found Wednesday, according to WSVN. The girls' father, 52-year-old Marcus Guara, was found dead over the weekend, according to CBS Miami.

So far, 18 people have been found dead and 145 people remain unaccounted for, according to authorities.

So far, police have identified 16 of the 18 people found dead:

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

92-year-old Hilda Noriega

21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos

42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez

4-year-old Emma Guara

10-year-old Lucia Guara

Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column, officials said.

The stoppage that began shortly after 2 a.m. threatened to keep search teams off the rubble pile for an unknown period and dim hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down.

The rescue operations were called off on the same day that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the devastated community.

The collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing. Hundreds of search-and-rescue personnel have painstakingly searched the pancaked rubble for potential signs of life, but no one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

REST IN PEACE - Police have identified the two children found dead in the rubble of the collapsed condo as sisters Emma Guara, 4, and Lucia Guara, 10. The bodies of their parents, Marcus and Ana, were also found.



LATEST: https://t.co/HCxXTwSM4I pic.twitter.com/FzFVRz2s9o — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 1, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this story.