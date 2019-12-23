SURFSIDE, Fla. — A small ocean-side town in South Florida has created a “resilience fund” that will be used to help residents adopt to climate change in a first-of-its-kind effort.

The town of Surfside's fund will be used for buyouts of residents' homes, among other projects. It also will give residents an assessment of the risks of living where they are.

So far, the quarter-million dollars in it has been funded by developers and the town. Town officials said the fund will help residents deal with the uncertainty of living in a place where the sea is expected to rise two feet by 2060.

According to the Miami Herald, the climate crisis action plan include measures like taking an inventory of the city's emissions, updating stormwater plans and creating a retreat strategy. The newspaper said the city is working with the American Flood Coalition to create a model of the city so leaders can test local environmental problems against solutions.

At the same meeting where it approved the resilience fund, the commission also declared a climate emergency.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter