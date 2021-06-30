Specially trained volunteers on site in Surfside to respond to traumatized children

A group of volunteers has been on site at the condo collapse to provide a calm and safe space for children impacted by the tragedy.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — For the seventh day in a row, crews are on site in Surfside, Florida trying to rescue people and recover bodies from the rubble of a collapsed condo tower.

Four more bodies were found, a fire official said Wednesday morning, raising the total number of people killed in the disaster to 16.

It's excruciating work for crew members who are hoping to find people alive and it's agonizing for family members who anxiously await word of missing loved ones.

Like any disaster or catastrophe, among those impacted by this tragedy are a number of children.

Through a partnership with the Red Cross, Children's Disaster Services has a crew of volunteers on site to specifically respond to the needs of a child.

The volunteers each bring a "kit of comfort", which is a suitcase full of items meant to encourage open-ended play activities in an effort to normalize the environment for little ones.

The volunteers are stationed at a nearby family resource center and also offer childcare for adults and families who need to handle affairs in the aftermath of the collapse.

Children's Disaster Services sent volunteers to Surfside on Sunday but replaced them with a more permanent crew specifically trained to deal with mass casualty scenarios, according to a spokesperson with the organization.

Between four and six volunteers are assisting in the mission to comfort children through this catastrophic tragedy.