Entire Tampa Bay region part of survey to assess crop damage caused by January freeze

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is assessing the impact recent freezing temperatures had on the state’s agricultural industry.

The agency created a survey on Friday that will help gather data and evaluate resources that affected businesses may need to recover from the freeze that happened during the last weekend in January.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will help farmers affected by the freeze.

“The agriculture business in Florida is an integral part of the state’s economy, and we are going to do everything we can to help the farmers who were impacted by freezing temperatures this past weekend,” DeSantis said in a news release, The Associated Press reports.

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said the survey can be found at FloridaDisaster.biz.

The governor reportedly issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 30 of the state's 67 counties, which include Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.