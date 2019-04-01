A suspected burglar went into a Florida business with a blow torch blazing to force a safe open.

Casselberry police said they are trying to identify a man surveillance video caught destroying alarms and using a blow torch to break into an Arby’s safe. Police reported the man spent about an hour trying to break into the safe using the unusual tool.

Casselberry police Cmdr. William Nas told CBS Orlando, WKMG, that this was a “bizarre case.”

"It's a little out of the ordinary," Nas told WKMG. "A lot of times, we get someone who will run out with a cash register or a smash-and-grab and take off, but to spend time in there to try to break into the safe is intense."

The suspect was unsuccessful and eventually gave up, investigators said.

Police said this was a similar case to a man breaking into a Chipotle in Altamonte Springs in July where a blow torch as also used.

