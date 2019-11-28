WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV doing doughnuts in a Florida neighborhood led to one man’s death.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report says 21-year-old Troy Carrabis died at a hospital following Tuesday night’s crash.

Investigators say 10 people were in the SUV as it moved in tight circles in a Wellington cul-de-sac. The vehicle eventually overturned, ejecting Carrabis and a 15-year-old boy, who was also hospitalized.

Deputies say the vehicle’s other occupants ran away from the scene. One passenger was caught nearby, but authorities were still searching for the others.

