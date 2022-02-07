x
Florida

Synapse Summit 2022 to take over Amalie Arena

The yearly business convention is billed as the place to connect with Florida's best minds in the innovation economy.
Credit: Synapse Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida entrepreneurs, are you ready? 

Synapse Summit, one of the biggest events that connect the state's greatest minds within the innovation economy, returns this month. And, this year, it's taking over Amalie Arena again. 

From Thursday, Feb. 17, until Sunday, Feb. 21, the fifth annual summit will include panels filled with business leaders. Some of the topics that will be discussed include defense technology, e-sports and artificial intelligence. 

You can attend the event live in person, or virtually. Tickets are already on sale. You can snag yours by visiting the Synapse Florida website.

