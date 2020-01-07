Florida suspends bar's alcohol license, says 700 people were allowed to drink there

The emergency suspension comes after social media videos circulated this past weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has suspended the alcoholic beverage license of a Tallahassee nightclub accused of serving drinks to hundreds of people after the state ordered bars to stop serving alcohol.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued Bajas Beachclub an emergency license suspension on June 30 after video of a large crowd made the rounds on social media.

According to the order, the beach club stayed open to the public and allowed roughly 700 people to drink -- despite the state rules that were issued amid a spike in new coronavirus cases in Florida.

According to CBS affiliate WCTV, social media posts showed cars jamming the parking lot outside the club and people drinking and dancing inside. The television station says a since-deleted post on an account belonging to Bajas even promoted a birthday bash event at the nightclub.

The CBS station reached out to the owner for comment but did not hear back.

An Orlando bar recently had its alcohol license suspended after 13 of its workers and 28 customers tested positive for coronavirus.

