FDLE says no explosive devices or anything suspicious was found.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents didn't find anything after a bomb threat was made overnight in regards to the Florida Capitol.

However, "out of an abundance of caution," the FDLE says the Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Explosive-detecting K-9s and law enforcement officers swept the complex but didn't find explosive devices or anything suspicious.

Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. today. A bomb threat was made re: Florida Capitol overnight. Capitol Complex has been swept by LE & explosive detecting K-9’s. No explosive devices were found & nothing suspicious identified. — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 21, 2021