Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by Florida police patrol car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A cyclist is seriously hurt after they were hit by a patrol car driven by a police officer Friday morning in the Florida panhandle, multiple reports say.

A police officer with the Tallahassee Police Department crashed into the cyclist around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Wakulla Arran Road, the Florida Highway Patrol told the Tallahassee Democrat.

The cyclist was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

However, there are no reports of any injuries to the police officer who was driving the patrol car, according to WTXL-TV.

The Tallahassee Democrat says a spokesperson for the city's police department confirmed it will conduct its own investigation regarding the crash, per policy.

"Preliminary findings show the officer was not at fault," the spokesperson told the newspaper.