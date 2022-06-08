Tallahassee police officer killed in collision while chasing man accused of shooting 3 family members

The man leading the chase was taken to the hospital and faces numerous charges, according to law enforcement.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department said they are devastated following the death of one of their officers who was killed in a head-on collision early Wednesday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on a reported assault at a home on Saplin Street in Tallahassee, according to a news release. The Tallahassee Police Department reports that 37-year-old Tyrone Cleveland entered his home and shot three family members before fleeing the area in a car.

A Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy encountered the car driven by Cleveland near North Monroe Street and Capital Circle Northwest where a Tallahassee police officer also observed the car. That's when police say Cleveland turned the car around and began driving toward oncoming traffic.

He then collided head-on with the Tallahassee police officer's patrol car at the intersection of Capital Circle Northwest and Northwest Passage.

The officer was transported to the hospital where he later died. At this time, neither the Tallahassee Police Department nor the Leon County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the officer.

The family members who were allegedly shot by Cleveland were all taken to the hospital, police say.

Two of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the third person is in a stable condition, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a news release.

Cleveland was taken to the hospital following the crash. He suffered minor injuries and is facing several charges.