Tallahassee woman wins $1M prize from $10 scratch-off game

Darlene Vasquez Sierra said she recently moved to the Florida capitol from the Orlando area.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Talk about testing your luck!

A 41-year-old woman from Tallahassee claimed a $1 million top prize on Thursday after purchasing a $10 Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.

Darlene Vazquez Sierra, who recently moved to the state's capitol from the Orlando area, decided to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

With a whole new whopping amount of money, Vazquez Sierra told lottery officials that it will go towards finding a new home for her family.

"We like Tallahassee so far, and this will definitely help in our search for a home," she said.

The 41-year-old's winning ticket was sold at Star Food & Gas located on Woodville Highway, the Florida Lottery says. The convenience store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Darlene Vazquez Sierra recently moved to #Tallahassee and was greeted with a million-dollar prize after playing the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game! Welcome to Tallahassee, and welcome to the Millionaire’s Club! https://t.co/h6wasbUBQE pic.twitter.com/jA4Af74ytc — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 26, 2023

The Tallahassee Democrat says Vazquez Sierra's scratch-off game is the first winning one this year, and in Florida's capitol. There were a total of 10 $1 million Mystery Multiplier game tickets and six have been won since 2022, which means four winning tickets have yet to be claimed.