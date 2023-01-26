Tallahassee woman wins $1M prize from $10 scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Talk about testing your luck!
A 41-year-old woman from Tallahassee claimed a $1 million top prize on Thursday after purchasing a $10 Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
Darlene Vazquez Sierra, who recently moved to the state's capitol from the Orlando area, decided to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
With a whole new whopping amount of money, Vazquez Sierra told lottery officials that it will go towards finding a new home for her family.
"We like Tallahassee so far, and this will definitely help in our search for a home," she said.
The 41-year-old's winning ticket was sold at Star Food & Gas located on Woodville Highway, the Florida Lottery says. The convenience store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The Tallahassee Democrat says Vazquez Sierra's scratch-off game is the first winning one this year, and in Florida's capitol. There were a total of 10 $1 million Mystery Multiplier game tickets and six have been won since 2022, which means four winning tickets have yet to be claimed.
If you are in search of those remaining winning tickets, you'll need all the luck you can get because the odds of buying one are one in 2,051,370, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.